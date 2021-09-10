CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Public meetings on Climate Action Plan coming up

By Staff report
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

MONTPELIER — Vermont Climate Council is hosting events to get feedback on the statewide Climate Action Plan. “Join us at an upcoming meeting to discuss how climate change is affecting you and your community and offer feedback on proposed strategies for the Climate Action Plan,” stated Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR). “Your perspective matters. The Climate Action Plan will serve as the State’s roadmap for lessening the impacts of climate change, and the ideas and feedback you share with us will inform the Action Plan.”

