Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered U.S. and commonwealth flags lowered to half-staff in honor of those who were killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Wolf has ordered all U.S. flags and commonwealth flags lowered to half-staff at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities. The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset Saturday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO