Atlus is back with a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V that puts the focus on Nahobino. As fans may know, Nahobino is the main star of the Switch RPG. This is a mighty being that’s formed between the protagonist and Aogami. While the protagonist controls the body, Aogami guides him with his voice. Atlus says Nahobino is neither human nor demon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO