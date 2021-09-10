CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick-Six: 17th game puts some NFL records within reach

Trumann Democrat
 9 days ago

Derrick Henry now has an extra game to help him surpass Eric Dickerson's 37-year-old rushing record. The quest for the first 2,000-yard receiving season just got a little bit easier for big-play threats like Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
Field Gulls

Season begins with doomsday power rankings for Seahawks

Well the NFL season is officially upon us, because NFL “experts” are looking at double-digit NFL teams and ranking them ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has notoriously and relentlessly fared badly in the garden variety power rankings throughout the years. This week is no exception. In fact, it seems like it’s getting worse.
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Blunt Assessment Of Ohio State’s Defensive Problems

Ohio State’s defense has been abysmal to start the 2021 season, surrendering a combined 66 points in its first two games. After dropping a home game to the Oregon Ducks last week, Buckeyes defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs vowed to get the defense back on track. However, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops isn’t so sure Coombs can fix his unit’s issues in such little time.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
