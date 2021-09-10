CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Dr. Edward Pavlik: What to know about ovarian cancer screenings

By Dr. Edward Pavlik
Daily Independent
 9 days ago

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. In the U.S., ovarian cancer causes more deaths than any of the other gynecological cancers. Ovarian cancer too often appears without any symptoms at an advanced stage where the prognosis is very poor; however, when caught early, ovarian cancer is curable with surgery alone.

www.dailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Grand Haven Tribune

Treating ovarian cancer

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about treating ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. More than 21,000 new cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, and nearly 14,000 women will die of the disease.
CANCER
WLBT

Doctors urge early detection during September, Ovarian Cancer Awarness month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and the American Cancer Society says early detection can be a life-saver. Ovarian cancer doesn’t have an early detection screening, so it’s essential to have awareness about symptoms and communicate any changes to your body to your doctor during those annual checkups.
JACKSON, MS
Health

What Is Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia? What to Know About This Blood Cancer

If you have this type of blood and bone marrow cancer, it's important to start treatment right away. Any time someone is diagnosed with "acute" anything, you know it's something that requires attention—pronto. That's certainly true with certain cancers. If it's acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), you need to act swiftly...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
Beloit Daily News

Ovarian cancer survivor celebrates 2 years in remission

BELOIT—“I don’t like the word lucky. I like to describe it as blessed.”. That’s how small cell ovarian cancer survivor Brooke Monyelle described hitting the two year survival mark, when recurrence rates drop substantially. She is a bit of a miracle, considering the dangers of small cell ovarian cancer and is hoping to raise awareness as September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.
BELOIT, WI
oknursingtimes.com

OMRF receives grant for ovarian cancer research

The National Institutes of Health has awarded the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation $450,000 to research promising new ovarian cancer treatments. OMRF scientist Magdalena Bieniasz, Ph.D., received the two-year grant to test combinations of drugs that may be more effective than current treatments for aggressive forms of ovarian cancer. “There is...
CANCER
Marietta Daily Journal

What to know about treating sepsis

September is Sepsis Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about the treatment of this potentially life-threatening condition. Nearly 270,000 people in the U.S. die each year as a result of sepsis, and one-third of people who die in a hospital have sepsis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Frontline Maintenance Therapy in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Dr Ramez Eskander reviews the options and goals for frontline maintenance therapy in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Ramez Eskander, MD: The treatment of frontline ovarian cancer has changed in the last several years. I would venture to say that we’ve entered a world of maintenance strategies for most patients in the frontline setting. The perspective to take, or what I would consider the important factors in making a decision vary based on the patient, their disease status, performance status, and in a shared-decision making capacity to determine what is best for that patient at that time. The way I like to think about maintenance treatment is based on the molecular testing for that patient. If a patient is found to have a germline or a somatic BRCA mutation, the data from SOLO-1, which was a maintenance study that explored olaparib as a monotherapy in patients with a germline or somatic BRCA alteration, showed a dramatic improvement in progression-free survival [PFS]. [Susana] Banerjee, [MBBS, MA, PhD, FRCP] recently presented the 5-year PFS data confirming the magnitude of benefit preserved well after the discontinuation of the 24 months of olaparib in comparison to the placebo arm. And that hazard ratio was approximately 0.3, so a 70% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. Patients with a germline or somatic BRCA mutation should be on a maintenance PARP inhibitor in the frontline setting because of that advantage, that benefit with PARP therapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Cancer Screening#Cancer Risk#Md#Uk Healthcare
wymt.com

It’s ovarian cancer awareness month, also known as the silent killer cancer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is ovarian cancer awareness month. This cancer can be deadly but can also be silent until it’s too late. Brandi Barker was 18-years-old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She started experiencing non-specific symptoms about three or four months before she went to the doctor.
HAZARD, KY
advisory.com

Nearly twice as many patients are now eligible for lung cancer screenings—here is what you need to know

In March 2021, the US Preventive Services Taskforce (USPSTF) approved highly anticipated revisions to lung cancer screening recommendations. This is the first update since 2013 when the Task Force initially recommended annual low dose computed tomography (LDCT) lung cancer screening exams for high-risk patients. The new guidelines nearly double the number of Americans eligible for the lung cancer screening. In particularly good news, the most dramatic increases are among populations with the highest lung cancer mortality and/or those at the highest risk for lung cancer at younger ages, that is, female, Black, and Hispanic patients.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Ovarian Cancer: Current Status and Future Directions

Ramez Eskander, MD, summarizes the current status of ovarian cancer treatment and reviews unanswered questions and future directions. Ramez Eskander, MD: I want to take a moment to talk about where we are with ovarian cancer therapy. We were very excited about the potential opportunity for immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, but unfortunately all the studies conducted to date have been negative. We’ve had the JAVELIN series, JAVELIN 200 and JAVELIN 100, which showed no benefit with incorporation of immune checkpoint inhibitor with chemotherapy in the platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive settings. We’ve also had the IMagyn050 trial, which looked at atezolizumab and bevacizumab as a maintenance strategy in the front line. Again, it showed no difference in the patient populations. And we haven’t been able to define a particular biomarker cohort that may potentially benefit the most from immunotherapy. It’s unclear what the role of immunotherapy is going to be. I can tell you that right now we are awaiting the results of multiple prospective frontline clinical trials. We have ATHENA, we have FIRST, we have DUO-O, among others, which are looking specifically at the question of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and PARP inhibition strategies, and the immunotherapy PARP combination and whether PARP inhibitors can drive neoantigen formation and sensitize to immunotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibition. We anticipate some of these may read out soon. We are anxious to see what the results are.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
wrde.com

Thankful Tuesday: Turning Towns Teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

LEWES, Del. - One local woman is using Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month to bring attention to the disease. Henrietta Belcher-Stack is a cancer survivor who has a whole list of people she's thanking. September 1st, 2021, the first day of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, marks 10 years from Henrietta's diagnosis.
LEWES, DE
Observer-Reporter

What you need to know about your lung cancer diagnosis, care

A lung cancer diagnosis can bring a host of emotions and questions, and “now what?” is one of the first. Assembling the right care team and creating a treatment plan designed uniquely for you is important to get you on the right track. One of the first things to understand...
CANCER
riverbender.com

Ovarian Cancer: The Silent Disease

PEORIA - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Ovarian cancer is a tough disease to diagnose because the signs and symptoms aren’t always as obvious as some other types of cancer. For example, bloating and abdominal pain are symptoms of ovarian cancer, but can often be confused with constipation. For years, ovarian cancer was known as a “silent” disease.
PEORIA, IL
The Trussville Tribune

Butterfly release benefit planned to fight ovarian cancer

Hannah Caver, for the Tribune BIRMINGHAM —The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s (NLOCF) Inaugural Together in Teal Butterfly Release will take place at Vulcan Park on Sunday, September 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to honor the women whose lives have been impacted by ovarian cancer Just like the flutter of a butterfly’s wings, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

New ovarian cancer treatment shrinks tumours in nearly half of patients in trial, results show

A new treatment for an advanced form of ovarian cancer is "highly effective" at shrinking tumours, according to researchers.The combination of the drugs VS-6766 and defactinib resulted in a significant response in 11 out of 24 patients (46 per cent) during a small-scale phase one trial.It performed even better in patients with tumours driven by the KRAS mutation, with 64 per cent of patients responding to the treatment.Researchers said they were "delighted" with the outcome and suggested it could mean a "significant advance" in treatment if the results are replicated in larger trials.The study was led by a team at...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy