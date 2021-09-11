CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECALL ELECTION: Why do your ballot envelopes have holes?

The Los Angeles County Registrar says about a third of the county's registered voters have already cast their votes in Tuesday's recall election, either through early in-person voting or via vote-by-mail ballots.

"Right now we're seeing a steady increase on a day-to-day basis of ballots coming back, both through the mail and through those drop boxes," said Dean Logan, Los Angeles County registrar-recorder.

All those ballots make their way through the county's ballot processing center housed in the cavernous Building 9 in the Pomona Fairplex. More than 150 employees are prepping the ballots 12 hours a day.

Roughly 5.7 million registered voters in LA County received vote-by-mail ballots and 1.6 million have already been returned and processed.

Combine that with the in-person votes already cast and Logan says about a third of the vote is in.

The ballots arrive at the processing center by the truckload and are run through automatic-signature-recognition machines.

"There's an algorithm that looks at the signature on the envelope and the signature that we have on file for your voter registration," Logan explained. "There is a competence level, and if it finds that it meets that competence level, then the ballot moves forward and goes on for processing."

Once the signatures are verified, the ballots are removed from the envelopes, then boxed and sent to the registrar's Downey facility where they'll be counted on Election Day.

Logan also addressed a growing rumor that the two holes in the vote-by-mail envelope are being used by county workers to see which candidate was voted for, allowing them to dispose of the ballot.

Logan says the holes are there so the visually impaired can feel where the signature line is on the envelope.

He says the holes also enable workers to bind dozens of the envelopes together with zip ties so they can be secured and stored more easily.

"That's what gives us that quality assurance that we didn't let an envelope slip through that still had a ballot in it," Logan said. "Nobody's trying to peek through those holes and see how you voted."

4spdgirl
7d ago

No ID needed to voted. Mail out ballots so any one can fill them out. No wonder your vote doesn't COUNT. Thank you Newsom. Get rid of him!

Reply(6)
34
??1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣4️⃣?????????
7d ago

So the holes are for the visual impaired to know where to sign that makes sense. Now are there holes for each one to be filled in? And these are supposed old yet I have looked at the previous mail in ballots that I NEVER REQUESTED and surprisingly no holes. And it just must be a coincidence too that the hole punch matches snd aligned with the big recall vote bubble too.

Reply(10)
16
Rosie Belle
6d ago

wait. if the ballot is "visually impaired friendly" why not braille? the entire ballot is NOT VISUALLY IMPAIRED FRIENDLY so why the envelope? how would a visually IMPAIRED person fill out the ballot? 🙄🤔 and I had no idea what the hole was for and spent about 15/20 minutes trying to figure it out to make sure I wasn't putting my ballot in wrong. why not let us know why? it's all rigged anyways but I still sent in my families YES votes Xs 5

Reply
9
