Last Toledo Night Market happening Saturday

The final Toledo Night Market of the season is planned Saturday evening at the Toledo Farmers’ Market in the Warehouse District.

The event from 6 to 11 p.m. will feature nearly 80 local vendors offering a variety of art, clothing, jewelry and handicrafts, and a limited amount of produce. Food trucks and craft-beer vendors also will be onsite, while Landsdowne and Chloe & the Steel Strings will perform live music.

General admission is $5 for adults and children 13 or older, while those aged 12 or younger are admitted free. Free parking is available nearby. Part of the admission proceeds benefit the Toledo Firefighters’ Museum.

“It seems fitting since the Night Market will be on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that we honor the contributions of our local firefighters and first responders,” Fancy Moreland, the Night Market’s creator, said in a statement.