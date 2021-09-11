CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

CU Regents approve presidential search policy changes

By Katie Langford
Daily Camera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Colorado’s Board of Regents approved policy changes, fielded requests and butted heads over the process of searching for a new system president during their first in-person business meeting in more than 18 months on Friday. Regents approved changes to the search policy to include language about selecting a...

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Enid News and Eagle

McAlester school board approves quarantine policy

A policy change aligns McAlester schools with guidance from the state health department. McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members discussed less stringent quarantine policies for nearly two hours during Monday’s meeting before approving a motion to adopt the Oklahoma State Department of Health quarantine guidance — which states students and teachers exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 in school are no longer required to quarantine if they are masked.
MCALESTER, OK
Herald-Dispatch

New quarantining policy approved for Fairland students, staff

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Fairland school board approved a policy Friday that would give students or staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 the option of attending school with a mask on for 10 days instead of quarantining. The new policy, which becomes effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, passed in a...
PROCTORVILLE, OH
cuindependent.com

CU Regents announce chair of system president search committee

At the University of Colorado Board of Regents meeting held on Sept. 10, members announced their pick to chair the search committee for a new system president. Additionally, the regents heard an update on enrollment numbers for new and returning students and approved a resolution for American Indian students to receive in-state tuition.
BOULDER, CO
Shorthorn

UT System to host town hall meeting over UTA presidential search

The UT System will host a town hall meeting Monday to hear feedback on what people hope to see in UTA’s next president, UT System Chancellor James Milliken announced in a school-wide email. The meeting will take place virtually and in-person in the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lesley Smith
weareiowa.com

Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Regents has approved a plan by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, coming a week after it was approved by a state council over dozens of objections. The Gazette reports that the...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

NWMSU Regents Approve Environmental Energy Grant

Northwest Missouri State University will receive a grant award of $40,000 from the Missouri State Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority. Northwest’s Board of Regents accepted the award during their meeting Thursday. The grant will fund 75 percent of the purchase of a new biomass boiler and heating system. The new equipment is expected to allow Northwest to provide an alternative fuel source for the university’s recycling center through 44 tons of mixed paper. The University recycles an average of 150 tons of paper annually, but the value of mixed paper has decreased in value and no longer covers the costs to collect and transport recyclable paper products. Northwest Facility Services applied for the EIERA Missouri Market Development Program grant. The grant requires a local match of 25 percent, and the estimated total cost of the project is $53,461. Northwest will provide the matching funds, estimated at $13,366, from its Recycling Center operations fund.
MISSOURI STATE
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Regents make no COVID policy changes at board meeting

Despite ongoing protests by university staff and calls for changes to COVID-19 policy, the Georgia Board of Regents took no action during its meeting Thursday. Georgians, educators and the University System of Georgia Board of Regents all know what to do when it comes to COVID-19 precautions. That’s what Gov....
GEORGIA STATE
mesquite-news.com

Board of Regents approve new degree programs, 2022 fiscal budget

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents approved several new degree programs, development of a new autism institute and the 2022 Fiscal Year budget for Texas A&M University-San Antonio at their meeting Aug. 26. The board approved an operating budget of $123.84 million for A&M-San Antonio, compared with $92.1 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu Regents#University Of Colorado#Board Of Regents#Republican
Metro News

Marshall presidential search committee narrows field

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Labor Day meeting of the Marshall University Presidential Search Committee proved productive, according to committee chair Patrick Farrell. Farrell, who also chairs Marshall’s Board of Governors, tweeted Monday night that more than 100 people from around the world had applied for the job that will open next summer when current President Jerome Gilbert steps down.
HUNTINGTON, WV
thereminder.com

Mask enforcement policies for Agawam schools approved

AGAWAM – The Agawam School Committee hosted a special meeting on Aug. 31 to discuss student discipline in relation to COVID-19 and face coverings. Mayor William Sapelli explained that prior to this meeting, the policy subcommittee met to discuss this item. The subcommittee is chaired by School Committee member Shelley Reed. In attendance during this meeting were members Dawn Dube and Wendy Rua, along with Kerri O’Connor as a non-participant. Superintendent Sheila Hoffman, Assistant Superintendent Cheryl Salamao, and the school attorney were also present and willing to answer any questions.
AGAWAM, MA
Daily Iowan

Student governments ask regents to approve Juneteenth as official holiday

The student governments of Iowa’s three public universities are requesting that the state Board of Regents recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday on their campuses. Student representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa sent a letter to the regents with their request on Aug. 19.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
allongeorgia.com

USG Board of Regents Names Kennesaw State University Presidential Search Committees

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named the two committees responsible for conducting a national search for the next president of Kennesaw State University (KSU) – the Presidential Search and Screen Committee and the Regents’ Special Committee. “Kennesaw State University’s next president will play a...
KENNESAW, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
usf.edu

USF Presidential Search Committee holds its first meeting

The University of South Florida Presidential Search Committee has met for the first time. It was an introductory meeting for the 15-member committee, which included an overview of the search process and an initial discussion with the search firm, SP&A Executive Search. The meeting took place in the University Student Center Ballroom on the USF St. Petersburg campus.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Daily Camera

CU Boulder law professor recognized with Latino leadership award

Editor’s note: The article below has been updated to correct the year of the award. A University of Colorado Boulder law professor was recognized Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse for her commitment to serve the Latinx communities in Colorado’s 2nd District. Neguse announced Professor Violeta Chapin as Winner of...
BOULDER, CO
Valley News

MSJC Board approves vaccine/testing policy

MENIFEE – The Mt. San Jacinto Community College District Board of Trustees Thursday, Sept. 9, approved vaccine and testing policies for all students, faculty and staff who visit the college’s campuses for classes, athletics or any other activities. The updated procedures under the Communicable Disease policies 5210 (students) and 7330 (employees) call for the district to continue with its current protocols for attendance of face-to-face courses, on campus services and extracurricular activities, including athletics. The requirements to wear masks and complete the daily COVID-19 symptom checklist continue to be in place. The plan includes exemptions for medical and religious reasons. The district is working to secure a third-party vendor to assist with vaccinations and we.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KCJJ

Iowa Board of Regents approves funding for MacLean Hall renovations

The Iowa Board of Regents has approved almost $30 million in funding to renovate MacLean Hall on the University of Iowa campus. MacLean Hall houses Iowa’s computer science and math departments. On Thursday, the Regents approved the university’s $27.9 million legislative request to modernize the building, which is situated on the southwest corner of the Pentacrest. The request now will go to the Iowa Legislature for consideration during the next session, which begins in January. State funding for building projects at institutions the board oversees is considered separately from general, ongoing expenses.
EDUCATION
thenevadaindependent.com

Stalling out: A Board of Regents search committee tale

A few months back, I wrote about the opportunity the Board of Regents had in hiring a chief of staff and special counsel. The process was a chance to send a message to the public about what mattered to the board, as is always the case with a new administrator. After considering 25 applicants, 15 of which were “minimally qualified,” and six semi-finalists, the search committee of the Board of Regents decided to fail the search and reopen the position.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Camera

Editorial: Pathway toward a University of Colorado presidency

Tuesday, Sept. 7, was an inauspicious day for Coloradans who favor transparency in government at the highest levels. On that weekday, what was commonly called “the sole finalist bill” went into effect as law without the governor’s signature, telling the University of Colorado Board of Regents how they may now choose to conduct the current search for system president — and not necessarily in a good way.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy