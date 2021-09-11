CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

6715 Vista Loma

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a beautiful and spacious home with an enjoyable backyard? Stop right here, and come on in! This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home is only attached on 1 side & offers a wonderful floorplan! Features include newer wood-lam tile flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new bath vanities, Cathedral-Vaulted Ceilings, Dual-pane windows, and dual-pane slider to the serene backyard! Another great feature is the garage lifestyle screen, which helps turn your garage into a very comfortable recreation room! All of this at a fantastic location within the community close to the pool! If you are not familiar with Charter Hill, it is a fantastic community of just 51 PUD Homes on a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, with close proximity to shopping in both Yorba Linda & Anaheim Hills, Imperial Highway, as well as the 91 & 55 Freeways. You also get quite a bit of exterior landscaping, maintenance, insurance & a community pool for a relatively low monthly HOA compared to other area communities! All of this and amazing Yorba Linda Schools including Glenknoll Elementary & Bernardo Yorba Middle School! Charter Hill is a PUD community, so FHA and VA are ok! 6715 Vista Loma; You Will LOVE Living Here!

luxuryrealestate.com

239 Molimo Drive

Welcome to 239 Molimo Drive. Built in 1952, this gorgeous home has been thoughtfully upgraded, expanded & maintained by the current owners during their 40 years of ownership. The open LR-DR-Kitchen floor plan is a chef's dream with abundant custom cabinetry, a professional-grade Wolf gas cooktop, double ovens & a complete array of stainless-steel appliances. Bathed in light from an oversized skylight & sliding glass doors to a walk-out balcony that offers tranquil views to the Bay and beyond, this main living area functions as the heart of this wonderful home & the place that you'll love to gather with family and friends. Two BRs & a remodeled BA with floating vanity, complete this upper level. At the entry level, one finds a both an inviting family room, as well as a delightful primary BR with its en suite BA. Both rooms feature sliding glass doors to a walk-out view deck that's ideal for indoor-outdoor living. An undeveloped lower level & serene patio complete this magical home.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

115 San Juan Avenue

Welcome to 115 San Juan Aveneue. Mediterranean meets modern in this classic, detailed Mission Terrace center patio home, extensively remodeled, upgraded & expanded for contemporary living. Open floor plan integrates living, formal dining, with a luminous center patio & a superb chef's kitchen, creating an open & bright environment ideal for entertaining or everyday enjoyment. Dazzling modern kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, glass tiled backsplash & stainless-steel appliances. Two roomy BRs & full tiled BA, plus a powder room, complete the main level. Downstairs, an expansive media/family room with shower bath and a sumptuous primary suite with separate tub, shower & walk-in closet, overlook a landscaped patio and garden. Separate laundry room, ample storage & spacious garage. Gorgeous! MUNI, BART, Balboa Park & freeways are all nearby. Welcome to a new day at 115 San Juan Avenue.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

133 Cecil Place

Prime Eastside Costa Mesa location for this 2-story end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enter the light, bright and airy open concept dining and living area with cozy fireplace and southern exposure. Enjoy the remodeled galley kitchen with granite tile counters and custom cabinetry. The convenient first floor powder room offers tumbled travertine counters. Relax, read a book or garden in your private fenced outside patio area with flower beds. The second floor boasts an oversized main bedroom with a tiled fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and large en suite bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower, and jetted tub. There are two additional bedrooms. One with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet and the other with mirrored closets and a balcony. The hall bathroom features a glass enclosure tub/shower. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout the home. Other features include a 2-car attached and direct access garage with laundry hook ups and two additional tandem assigned spaces. Easy access to CA-55, CA-73 and I-405. Minutes to world-class beaches, Newport Back Bay, shopping and dining on 17th Street, local shops, restaurants, fitness studios and more.
REAL ESTATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Belle Vista condominium is an architectural gem

Set behind dancing fountains and a porte-cochere motor court, this condominium offers an exclusive and private setting, spread over 2,445 square feet. Inside this dramatic oceanfront residence, there’s an upscale kitchen, with granite countertops and fully integrated appliances. Adjacent to the chef-inspired kitchen is a breakfast room and a spacious great room, with walls of glass that lead out to the oceanfront balcony, featuring a built-in grill. Additional spaces include a dining area, a breakfast bar and an entrance gallery. Both guest bedrooms are en-suite, and the primary guest suite showcases ocean views. The owner's suite, with balcony access, is oceanfront with a spa-style bath. Bella Vista offers an exquisite oceanfront entertainment area, with a club room, fitness center, swimming pool and spa, a pergola and two fire pits. This architectural gem comes with two parking spaces and a private storage room.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

226 20th Avenue

226 20th Avenue - prime Richmond District location near California Street. This stately home has been loved by the same family for over 50 years and is ready for a transformation. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has great natural light with all bedrooms on the top floor, hardwood floors with inlay, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen. Off the breakfast room, French doors open to the deck and fenced yard, which makes for great indoor/outdoor living. The garage level and backyard have great potential. Convenient to The Presidio, Mountain Lake Park, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park, Legion of Honor, and Lincoln Park Golf Course. Enjoy the abundance of restaurants, bakeries and shopping along California, Clement and Geary streets. Easy public transportation: 1 California, 38 Geary, 28 19th Ave, 29 Sunset, 28 19th Avenue, 91 3rd Street.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Prestigious Waterfront | 10 SHORE Boulevard | St. Catharines, ON | $3,800,000CAD

Lake front living at its finest. This stunning home with a prestigious location has the feel of resort style living all year long. Solidly built brick home updated with classic stucco & Quebec Stone with an added front portico. 4-6 car aggregate driveway & oversized double garage. Rich travertine & hardwood floors throughout. Large outstanding entertaining kitchen, dining & family room with expansive lake viewing windows.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

4294 Milton Way

Stunning, Large Corner Lot Home. Charming Curb Appeal in one of Livermore's most sought after neighborhoods. Enter through the Stone Pilars off of N. Mine Rd and you are immediately welcomed into Pulte Estates. This is a Great Home for families who enjoy entertaining or just relaxing...a very accommodating 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + Bonus Room featuring a large window overlooking the beautiful back yard! Perfect for a home office, exercise room or TV room,3-car garage, laundry room smartly located near the bedrooms and the well designed open concept floor plan kitchen / family room with fireplace will certainly become the heart center of your home.Separate dining and living room add flexibility and convenience to your lifestyle. Conveniently located off of the kitchen, the huge & inviting wood deck with shade trellis is the perfect spot to relax with friends and family within your lush-landscaped and very private backyard! Excellent Choice of Schools! NICHE Rating A-
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
aplaceformom.com

Alta Vista Senior Living

At Alta Vista Senior Living, excellence is not enough; we strive to go beyond that. As an award-winning senior living campus in Vista, CA, we welcome seniors with an innovative blend of expert care, personalized plans, lifestyle-focused amenities, and inclusive activities. Residents will find here a delightful home-like environment where they're treated like family, complete with exceptional service.
VISTA, CA
Lexington Herald-Leader

House with ‘river’ running through living room sells in Tennessee. Take a look inside

A unique property hidden away in a wooded area in Knoxville, Tennessee, has sold for $745,000 according to Zillow. Usually, when listings mention a home’s “water feature”, they’re talking about a pool, pond or some other body of water. They’re hardly talking about the cool feature this particular house has running through the interior of the property.
REAL ESTATE
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida Rent Is Skyrocketing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Apartments.com, you’d be hard pressed to find much affordable in the Fort Lauderdale area. Studio apartments average $1,800 a month, while two- and three-bedroom apartments are through the roof, several grand. “I’m afraid it will lead to more homelessness,” said area realtor Didi Collins. “You gotta have a good amount of money to rent or buy.” It’s why her 25-year-old daughter lives at home. “It’s out of reach right now,” said Alexis Collins. The fact is wages in South Florida are not keeping up with the rising rent. It’s expected rents will keep escalating before the end of the year Renter Alina...
FLORIDA STATE
thevistapress.com

South Vista Communities September Newsletter

Dear Friends and anyone interested in preventing the expansion of McClellan- Palomar Airport,. To briefly catch everyone up, on May 5, 2021, the McClellan-Palomar 2018 Airport Master Plan was rescinded by the County Board of Supervisors (BOS), forced by a lawsuit filed by C4FA. The County did not appeal the court’s decision. The BOS will reconsider future plans for this airport, most likely in October. Three socially responsible environmentalist on the BOS make a shift in perspective possible.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SPY

These Space-Saving Dining Sets Are The Ultimate Small Home Living Hack

Finding an appropriate dining set for a condo or small space can feel impossible. You want a large enough area to comfortably socialize and eat with loved ones while taking up as small of a footprint as possible. When you add your own aesthetic into the mix, options seem to get even narrower. There are endless shapes and sizes available, as well as some modular pieces that can be arranged to take up less space when they’re not being used or contain built-in storage. Many websites sell drop-leaf tables, which let your table extend. Besides the silhouette, there are several materials to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
marincounty.org

Loma Verde Area to Receive Road Improvements

San Rafael, CA – The Marin County Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a roadway improvement project the week of September 20 in the Loma Verde neighborhood of unincorporated Novato. The $850,000 project will repair and repave about one mile of roads in the area. The work is expected to be completed by early October, weather permitting.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

Under Contract in Less Than a Week, Matt Tilley of First Team Sells Hermosa Beach Walk Street Home for $4 Million

“I hit the ground running fast for my client, handling the entire transaction from day one to close of escrow. We had painters, stagers, photographers, videographers and cleaners all at the house, and I made sure it went off without a hitch. This was the highest price ever paid for a half lot in Hermosa Beach by over $500,000 which brought a smile to my seller’s face,” describes Tilley.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

LRE Week in Review

Sep 08, 2021 — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago. Sep 09, 2021 — Gulf Coast International Properties. Sep 08, 2021 — Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. Sep 09, 2021 — Gustave White Sotheby's Intl. Realty. Sep 09, 2021 — Sierra Sotheby's International Realty. Sep 11, 2021 — Chase International Distinctive Properties.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed In Jupiter!

2 Bed, 2/1 Bath Home! 717 S US Highway 1 #1016, Jupiter, FL 33477. Villas On The Green has a huge green park-like space in the middle along with tennis, shuffleboard, a clubhouse, and a heated pool. All just 5 minutes to the beach! Take a virtual tour of the home and find out more: https://bit.ly/3nrSFeV Contact Andrew Levy for information! 561.891.9262 Andrew@EchoFineProperties.com.
JUPITER, FL

