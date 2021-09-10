Investing in Houston: Don’t Go It A-Lone in the Lone Star State

Jodi Gauthier, Real Estate Specialist and Founder of ThisIsLivin Properties, is a Katy native. She has watched this small rice farming town grow into the huge metropolis it is today. Jodi has gained a full understanding of the diverse needs of families in the community and is fully committed to giving each client personalized service to meet those needs. As a real estate investor herself, she has an innate ability to accurately analyze and advise on market values, design trends and investment opportunities. Jodi applies her personal expertise and extensive market knowledge to successfully negotiate real estate acquisitions that consistently exceed the investment goals of her buyer clients. These same skills, together with her passion for interior design and niche for staging ensures maximum profits for sellers. If she is not managing her busy real estate business or chauffeuring her four even busier kids around town Jodi enjoys exploring different restaurants with her husband, scouring discount home good stores for that “perfect piece” and entertaining friends and family.