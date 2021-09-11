Super Sleuths Solve Two-Year-Old Mystery in Pleasant Valley

A mystery that's been puzzling residents in and around the Pleasant Valley area since 2019 has finally been solved. On Thursday, two New York State Troopers were credited with cracking a case that has been puzzling law enforcement for over two years. It was early spring and the global pandemic was still almost a year away when troopers were dispatched on April 30, 2019 to the Mobil Service Station on Route 44. Law enforcement was informed that there was a robbery in progress at the town of Pleasant Valley gas station. The perpetrator was brandishing a weapon and injured the store clerk.