CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasant Valley, NY

Super Sleuths Solve Two-Year-Old Mystery in Pleasant Valley

By Boris
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mystery that's been puzzling residents in and around the Pleasant Valley area since 2019 has finally been solved. On Thursday, two New York State Troopers were credited with cracking a case that has been puzzling law enforcement for over two years. It was early spring and the global pandemic was still almost a year away when troopers were dispatched on April 30, 2019 to the Mobil Service Station on Route 44. Law enforcement was informed that there was a robbery in progress at the town of Pleasant Valley gas station. The perpetrator was brandishing a weapon and injured the store clerk.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Police Say New York State Man Hamburglarized Local McDonald’s

Apparently, this guy didn't get the memo that McDonald's is open early for breakfast? Anyone call Officer Big Mac? Police say a New York state man broke into a McDonald's early Monday morning and made off with food and other stolen property. We may have a real life Hamburglar on the loose here. Now, the suspect is being charged with charged with grand larceny, burglary, and criminal mischief, according to sources.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Cop Dies From COVID, Family Urges Vaccination

A police officer who was beloved by many in the Hudson Valley has passed away from COVID-19. It was just revealed this week that COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers. According to NBC News, 133 officers have died of Covid-related causes since January 1 of this year, more than all of the firearm and traffic-related incidents combined.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Valley, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The New York State Police#Milan Town Court#Office
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Mall Worker Admits to Recording Women Changing

A man working at a clothing store in the Mid-Hudson Region admitted to recording a number of women changing in dressing rooms. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Man Arrested After Accidently Shooting Himself

This guy must have horrible aim. Police say a man was treated at a state hospital for gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon. What had exactly happened here? Who shot this poor man, and why? Well, after an investigation, police determined that the person who shot this man was actually himself. You could say, in this case, he's really his own worst enemy.
ACCIDENTS
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy