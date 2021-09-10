Harpers Ferry Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In West Virginia Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

Are you looking for an outdoor adventure in West Virginia that includes your furry friend? The town of Harpers Ferry in the Mountain State is dog-friendly and features a national park just right for hiking fun with Fido. You and your dog can enjoy a day together exploring this historic Appalachian area, and even make a stop at a local winery before you head home.

Harpers Ferry is the easternmost city in West Virginia. It sits at the point where the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers converge, and the three states of West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland intersect.

The quaint 19th-century town of Harpers Ferry is filled with shops and restaurants.

Be sure to cross the footbridge over the Potomac River for some beautiful views.

Climb the stone steps past St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church to reach Jefferson’s Rock, giving a stunning bird’s eye view of the surrounding area.

You can visit John Brown’s Fort in the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

The Harpers Ferry National Historical Park includes 22 miles of hiking trails for you and your pup to explore.

Your dog can become an honorary BARK Ranger at the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

Are you still looking for a little more adventure to round out your dog-friendly day? Pop over the state line to the Breaux Winery in Virginia, approximately a 15-minute drive from Harpers Ferry.

Harpers Ferry was named for Robert Harper, a builder from Pennsylvania, who was commissioned by the Quakers in 1747 to construct a meeting house in Virginia. On his way there, he saw the potential of this area and purchased 126 acres. He was then granted permission to run a ferry across the Potomac River.You and your dog can do some window shopping on High Street. If you are looking for a place to have lunch, try the Cannonball Deli on Potomac Street, with a dog-friendly patio out back.You will also pass the ruins of St. John’s Episcopal Church, which comprise part of the Appalachian Trail. Thomas Jefferson is said to have proclaimed from this vantage point in 1783 that this scene is worth a voyage across the Atlantic.In 1859, John Brown, an abolitionist, led an unsuccessful revolt against slavery. He was captured here and tried for treason.The Schoolhouse Ridge Trail features ruins of an old school, destroyed during a Civil War battle. Harpers Ferry is the midpoint of the 2,178-mile Appalachian Trail.The program is free, and all dogs are welcome to become BARK Rangers. After completing a short program, the dog is sworn in as a ranger. You can even purchase a bandana or other swag for your dog in town. In addition, contact the park if you would like to become a Volunteer BARK Ambassador with your dog.Your friendly, leashed pooch can join you outside while you enjoy a glass of fine wine. On occasion, Breaux hosts Dog Day events on site that feature live music, wine tastings, food trucks, dog rescue organizations, vendors selling dog treats and supplies, and local artists.

The town of Harpers Ferry, along with the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, offers you and your dog an opportunity for a unique excursion. For more information, visit the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park website and Facebook page. For a trip to the Breaux Winery, visit the Breaux Vineyards website and Facebook page.

