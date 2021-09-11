Edwards: "I see people being really good neighbors to one another"

Weather reports may only show Nicholas to be meandering around Acadiana at this point, but many areas of Evangeline Parish are still dealing with his effects. Hayley Johnson told KATC her family has lived on the same property along Opelousas Rd. in Ville Platte her whole life. She said she loves where she lives. What she doesn't love? Having to wade through knee-high water just to walk into her front door.

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO