Edwards: "I see people being really good neighbors to one another"

Terrebonne Parish, LA
33 J-Turns to be added from Vermilion Parish to Ambassador
Construction near the intersection of Johnston Street and E Broussard in Lafayette has some frustrated on the inconvenience it’s bringing to the area. You will no longer be able to make a left turn while using this intersection, and people in the area tell us they’re upset about the changes.
Ville Platte residents still dealing with high water
With the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas still lingering in Louisiana, people who live in Evangeline Parish are still dealing with high water. Behind Blake Street in Ville Platte, the water has reseeded in the coulee but people say they are tired of having to worry about flooding when tropical storms hit.
Nicholas brings severe flooding to Evangeline Parish
Weather reports may only show Nicholas to be meandering around Acadiana at this point, but many areas of Evangeline Parish are still dealing with his effects. Hayley Johnson told KATC her family has lived on the same property along Opelousas Rd. in Ville Platte her whole life. She said she loves where she lives. What she doesn't love? Having to wade through knee-high water just to walk into her front door.
COVID-19: State Update - 725,637 cases, 13,418 deaths
As of September 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,182 and there have been 52 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
City of Patterson continues sheltering Ida evacuees
Ida evacuees are still being sheltered after the storm which made landfall last month in Louisiana. Many of those evacuees are scattered across the state, including in Acadiana.
What to expect while rebuilding after a storm
The recovery process after a major storm is often long and exhausting. Many people find themselves unsure where to start. One year later, some people who had homes and businesses devastated by Hurricane Laura are finally back in Lake Charles, where some parts of the city look like they're frozen in time.
LUS crews working to get the lights on in Houma
Lafayette Utilities System workers have been working in Houma to restore power to survivors of Hurricane Ida. They, along with aids from across the country, have come to help as part of the "mutual aid" system set up by utilities in the U.S.
