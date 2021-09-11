CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WebEnertia Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. WebEnertia, a digital agency that empowers B2B brands with impactful web and brand experiences to drive change, was ranked on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. WebEnertia was founded...

Stamford Advocate

After Raising $100 Million and Hitting Unicorn Status, Sendbird Hires Veteran CRO Sam Zayed to Oversee Expansion Strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Sendbird, the leading mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice and video, today announced the appointment of Sam Zayed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Zayed will work closely with Sendbird co-founder and CEO John S. Kim to define and execute Sendbird’s vertical and geographic expansion as the unicorn company puts its most recent $100 million funding round to work. Sendbird also announced the promotion of one of its earliest employees, Yaekyum Lee, from Head of Sales APAC into the newly created role of Global Head of Customer Experience, unifying all post-sales teams under one leader. The company continues to gain momentum and solidify its market leadership by signing some of the largest mobile apps across industries, from food delivery leader DoorDash, to service marketplace leader HomeAdvisor, to gaming company Pocket Gems.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

The Narodny Team Partners With Side To Create Alamere Real Estate, Merging Evolutionary Service With Revolutionary Tech

MARIN, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Alamere Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Alamere Real Estate, intent on creating an industry that works for today’s — and tomorrow’s — real estate clients, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
REAL ESTATE
Stamford Advocate

National OnDemand Acquires TK Telecom Construction

BURLINGTON, N.C. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. National OnDemand, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of TK Telecom Construction (TK), a company providing construction, MDU and drop bury services in the Southeast region. This marks National OnDemand’s fifteenth acquisition in the last four years and the company...
INDUSTRY
State
Connecticut State
Stamford Advocate

The 2021 Sewn Products Reshoring Awards Announced

SEAMS and the Reshoring Initiative® launched the First Annual Sewn Products National Reshoring Award competition in August 2018. Awards were announced for 2018 and 2019 and then our country was refocused on the Pandemic in 2020. On September 17th, SEAMS with strategic partner, the Reshoring Initiative, had the honor of announcing the winners for 2021 in the Brands & Vertical Retailers and Cut & Sew Manufacturers categories.
ECONOMY
Washington Business Journal

Behind our private companies List in 2021, the breakdowns, gainers and drops

The story of 2020 for private companies — how customer behavior during a pandemic changes businesses, for better or worse — is told through this collection of charts. As residential real estate boomed last year, so did the home mortgage sector, which is reflected in the top two revenue gainers on our List. Technology consulting was also in demand, thanks to the unprecedented shift to remote work. And, apparently, we all bought more wine … and more. Hospitality and travel, meanwhile, were hit particularly hard, given tourism’s sudden halt, while some commercial real estate companies saw revenue get knocked down as living rooms became the new office space, decreasing demand amid Covid-19 lockdowns. As for employee growth, the standout is clearly Peraton. That’s what happens when you spend $10.5 billion on acquisitions, in this case a key IT services division from Northrop Grumman Corp. for $3.4 billion and Perspecta Inc. for $7.1 billion.
MARKETS
Pacific Business News

Editor's Note: An introduction to the Fastest growing Hawaii companies of 2021

In 2020, any Hawaii business, especially a small business, that managed to grow revenue was swimming against a rip tide of Covid interventions. Virtually all of us were sent home in March 2020 – flights were curtailed, Waikiki emptied out. Businesses deemed essential carried on, but certainly not at their normal pace. Customers vanished. Supply chain issues appeared almost immediately, cutting into how much a business could sell even when they could reach customers.
HAWAII STATE
Stamford Advocate

CPA Firm Issues SOC 2 - Type 2 Report at SecureDocs, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. SecureDocs, Inc., the company behind SecureDocs Virtual Data Room, ContractWorks Contract Management Software, and ReadySign Electronic Signature Software, today announced that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy, of a system. The audit was conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (http://www.darata.com).
SOFTWARE
Stamford Advocate

Quality Uptime Services Acquires New Jersey Uninterruptible Power Supply Services Company

BETHEL, Conn. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Leading national critical power service company, Quality Uptime Services (QUS), announced they have acquired Weissco Power, based in Califon, New Jersey. Quality Uptime Services, headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut, is one of the nation’s leading independent service providers of UPS and battery preventive maintenance and emergency service programs for critical power equipment across all makes and models. Acquiring Weissco is another step in strengthening QUS’s growth nationwide.
Stamford Advocate

Roth Staffing Companies Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women

ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Roth Staffing Companies as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™. This is Roth Staffing’s sixth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at seventh place. The Best Workplaces for...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Already one of the region's fastest-growing companies, this insurance agency aims to expand its reach

Northeastern Insurance Agency moved into a new office a year ago and its founder says they could already use more space. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Charleston-based Floyd Lee Locums Named in the Top 1,000 of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Floyd Lee Locums Ranks No. 925 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 522 Percent. Inc. magazine revealed that Floyd Lee Locums is No. 925 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company is the highest-ranking healthcare staffing agency on the list and in the top 5 of all those based in Charleston. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
BUSINESS
homehealthcarenews.com

‘We Can Be the Largest Provider in the Country’: Fastest-Growing Home Care Companies in the US

Elder Care Homecare, HomeWell Care Services, 24 Hour Home Care and Georgetown Home Care (GHC) are four of the fastest-growing aging-in-place providers in the nation. Revenue diversification, cross-continuum partnerships and niche service offerings have allowed each home care business to maintain strong growth over the past 18 months, even during a pandemic that has triggered staffing shortages, client-volume swings and regulatory confusion.
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

State's Fastest-Growing Company Manages COVID Ups and Downs

VERONA, Wis. (AP) — The recognition of being the fastest-growing company in Wisconsin will be fleeting for Randy Nagy. Gentueri, a company he founded in 2012, saw its sales in 2020 grow by an astounding 3,688% to $6.3 million as sales of swabs and testing kits for COVID-19 skyrocketed. But in 2021, company revenues, some of which are derived from the sale of evidence collection kits for law enforcement purposes, are expected to be flat before growing by a projected 50% in 2022 to around $9 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mercury News

Company Founded by Ukrainian Young Entrepreneur among the top 25 Fastest-Growing SaaS Startups Worldwide

Ruby Labs is a UK-based B2C Software Service company that is pioneering the wellness sector by creating high-quality subscription-based products. The company is founded by young Ukrainian entrepreneur Roman Taranov. Within the first 6 to 12 months after launching their first product, it exceeded 100K subscribers, quickly positioning them in the top 25 fastest-growing mobile SaaS startups worldwide.
BUSINESS

