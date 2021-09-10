CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council withdraws consideration on historic overlay for Mirror Lake neighborhood

stpetecatalyst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 10, 2021 - This week, the St. Pete City Council unanimously voted to formally withdraw the consideration of the historic designation for the Mirror Lake neighborhood. As a result, there will not be a public meeting on Oct. 14. Councilmember Gina Driscoll, who introduced the proposal on potentially designating Mirror Lake as a historic designation, made the request to withdraw her request on pursuing it further. The Mirror Lake neighborhood extends between 8th and 4th Streets and between 1st and 5th Avenues North. It’s home to the city’s largest concentration of historical landmarks – a total of 11 buildings in the neighborhood carry the designation. However, a historic designation would affect other properties–with several councilmembers feared it could hinder growth.

