Black Manta Writer Breaks Down the Evolution of Manta, Fractured Relationship with Jackson Hyde, and More

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's quite a bit going on in the Aquaman side of the DC Universe, as DC is exploring Jackson Hyde's transformation into the new Aquaman and Arthur and Mera's continuing saga as well. There's also a new spotlight on one of Aquaman's biggest enemies, Black Manta, courtesy of writer Chuck Brown and artist Valentine De Landro. The new series finds Manta attempting to discover the mysterious origins of an artifact that ends up being stolen from him, and he'll need to work with his right hand Gallous to figure out what its for and how to keep it from driving him crazy. ComicBook.com had the chance to ask Brown some questions about Manta's new series, and we wanted to start with what is perhaps most misunderstood about the character.

Chuck Brown
