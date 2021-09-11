CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz cleared to start Week 1 for Indianapolis Colts

 7 days ago

Quarterback Carson Wentz will make his debut for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday when they host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed to reporters Friday that Wentz, who injured his foot and needed surgery during training camp, is ready to play.

Wentz was a full participant in practice all week for Indianapolis.

Seahawks vs Colts: Week 1 NFL preview

“Just being out there, full pads (this week), taking a handful of reps was definitely a step in the right direction,” Wentz told reporters this week.

Wentz also missed time this summer while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Colts acquired Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles in March in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. Indianapolis needed a quarterback after last year’s starter, Philip Rivers, retired from the NFL.

In five NFL seasons, Wentz has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 16,811 yards with 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. He has played in 68 games but missed crucial parts of 2017 and 2018 with injuries. Backup Nick Foles guided the Eagles to their lone Super Bowl win in February 2018 after Wentz tore his left ACL the previous December.

–Field Level Media

