MLB

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the MLB online

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ygDT_0bsiN0Ze00

The New York Yankees will meet the New York Mets in their weekend series on Friday night from Citi Field.

The Yanks are coming off a series with the Blue Jays where they lost all three games and struggled by only putting up 4 runs the whole series. They will need to turn that around if they want to keep their playoff push going. As for the Mets, they are coming off a series against the Marlins where they won one game and will look to bounce back in this series. The Yankees will send out Jordan Montgomery while the Mets’ will counter with Tylor Megill.

As always, this will be a great series, here is everything you need to know to catch the MLB action tonight.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

  • When: Friday, September 10
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY
  • Live Stream: fuboTV(stream for free)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 6:35 p.m. ET.

New York Yankees (-125) vs. New York Mets (+105)

O/U: 7.5

Want some action on the MLB? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Sportico

Major League Baseball Collective Bargaining Will Come Down to the Wire

With a little more than two months remaining to the Dec. 1 expiration date of the current five-year Basic Agreement, it appears Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are going down to the wire to reach a deal. One agent believes negotiations could go well beyond that date toward spring training in February, which means a lockout by the owners is still a real possibility. Others think there’s ample time for the two sides to reconcile their differences, although major economic issues have yet to be settled. The union made its first economic proposal in April, and the owners didn’t...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

