Everett music fest draws hometown and visiting artists

EVERETT — A sunset on Hoyt Avenue in downtown Everett made the walls of the Schack Art Center glow golden as the voice of Sarah Feinberg reverberated through the gallery. The local singer-songwriter — who uses the stage name Sylvi — sang and played guitar for the packed gallery Thursday night, in front of paintings that hung on the wall behind her. One depicted a golden sky, and another featured a mountain. The contrast in their imagery felt right as a backdrop for the Southern California transplant who moved to Snohomish County as a young girl, bringing the beach with her in her long, sandy blonde hair. Fields of tulips in both paintings matched the singer’s red cowboy boots as she tapped her toes to the beat.