They've put it off for quite a while, but they've decided that they will indeed be charging visitors to the beautiful and unique open space a fee with the upcoming new year. Devil's Backbone has over 3,000 acres to it; it's hard to imagine seeing all of it. I know that I have hiked out to 'The Keyhole' a couple of times, but haven't even come close to seeing all of what the area can offer.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO