Editor's Note: House ideas in an unlikely place

WacoTrib.com
 8 days ago

The Progressive Farmer magazine. I hadn’t thought about that publication in decades, but it returned to the front of my mind recently when I toured the beautiful home of Nikki and David Oates for this Dwelling-themed issue. David, a home builder, was talking about how the internet today and the...

wacotrib.com

homedit.com

Small Bathroom Remodel Ideas And Inspiring Designs

Small rooms have a charm of their own because they present a challenge. Given the limited amount of space you have to make smart choices when furnishing and decorating such an area. With that in mind, today we’re checking out some small bathroom remodel ideas to see what can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
theheraldtimes.com

Editor’s Column: 9/11

Craig Daily Press

From the editor: Appreciating this place

I had a thought that I might write something this week alternating criticism and enthusiasm for the state of Craig’s local ballot coming up this November. Then Saturday I took a little day trip, and the din of politics washed briefly out of my mind as if by the mighty Yampa itself. I’ll write about what I rediscovered on the trip, instead.
CRAIG, CO
meatpoultry.com

Editor's Blog: A century better

It must have been on about turn two of the giant, spiraling metal slide that spills out thrill-seeking visitors just next to the receptionist desk at White Castle’s new headquarters, that I began to appreciate the breadth and depth of the evolutionary marketing and promotional efforts of the company, which is celebrating 100 years in business this year. Just minutes before I took the plunge, during an interview with Jamie Richardson, vice president of marketing and public relations, Richardson shared with me the mission of White Castle: “To create memorable moments.” I was proud to have been a human slider and a microscopic part of the company’s carefully curated image. I, and likely thousands of other visitors to the company’s home office, have been the recipient of one of those memorable moments by corkscrewing down the slide...and I loved it.
ECONOMY
architectureartdesigns.com

The Key Ideas On How To Get A Perfect House

It enhances the entry of natural light and its circulation through all corners of the house. This has the ability to modify from the color to the feeling of spaciousness and warmth of the rooms. In this bedroom, with large windows to the outside, the bench, the carpet, and the desk.
INTERIOR DESIGN
msu.edu

Editor’s note: No matter the path

I just got back to my home office after a quick trip to campus to drop off my Early Detection Program sample. (Which, by the way, is an easy, free way to get tested for COVID every week if you’re in the campus community, so sign up if you are eligible.) It’s only a few miles drive, but it’s a gorgeous day so a lot of people were out, hurrying along their paths to their destinations.
EAST LANSING, MI
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: ‘The human world is not an easy place to live’

“As I climb the mountain path, I ponder – “If you work by reason, you grow rough-edged; if you choose to dip your oar into sentiment’s stream, it will sweep you away. Demanding your own way only serves to constrain you. However you look at it, the human world is not an easy place to […] The post Editor’s Notebook: ‘The human world is not an easy place to live’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Magic takes place in ‘Green Room’

Never say “good luck” to an actor. Instead say, ‘break a leg!” This is one of many sayings, superstitions and habits that have brought actors together over the thousands of years since some of our ancestors stood around the campfires and reenacted events, both dramatic and comedic, for their tribal community.
THEATER & DANCE
msuexponent.com

Editor's Soapbox

It was a beautiful Monday afternoon. I had just finished my third class and made plans to meet up with my dear friend and former co-worker Faith Droszcz at Miller Dining Commons to grab lunch. Before we even swiped our CatCards, we determined that the classic Miller sandwich would be the way to go. This was the first time we had been in Miller in over two years and we were very much looking forward to enjoying a toasted turkey and bacon sandwich on ciabatta delicately made by the wonderful Miller staff members. To our chagrin, the sandwich bar was transformed into a self-service sandwich station, completely lacking the atmosphere of a sandwich shop like Subway or Jimmy Johns as it had previously.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

October 2021 Editor’s Letter

The October AD is all about designers helping people further their dreams and live their best lives. Our working theme is broadly “the future of design,” and the entire issue celebrates an expansive array of talents, from firmly established superstars to those on the rise. Paris-based AD100 architect Luis Laplace is at the peak of his powers with the stunning ground-up house he built for a longtime client on Mexico’s Pacific coast, shown on our cover. The interiors evoke “something that is clearly Mexican, but with international flavor,” comments Laplace, who commissioned everything from ceramic tiles to terra-cotta jugs and handmade furniture locally, noting “the incredible technique” of Mexico’s artisans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lincolnjournalonline.com

Nolia’s Notes

I shop locally when I can, but I sometimes go to big box stores for items not found in a small town. I have lived long enough to notice body language of associates working in stores when I walk their way. They size me up as someone needing help and they are usually right. If someone is working in a […]
SHOPPING
yourvalley.net

Billy’s Place is hosting an open house

Billy’s Place is hosting an open house Sept. 9 to showcase its grief support center located at 21448 N. 75th Ave., suite 5, on the Glendale/Peoria border. The open house is an opportunity for those to tour the facility which houses grief support groups for people ages 3 to 30 and their families. The event will feature refreshments, tours, animal therapy, networking and giveaways.
GLENDALE, AZ
therealdeal.com

Editor’s note: The back-to-work balancing act

Remember those days of the mindless commute, when you would grab a cup of coffee and rush to work, only to plop down at your desk for the day? The humdrum daily routine with nothing so extreme as pandemics and once-in-a-century storms to contend with?. Will we get back to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WacoTrib.com

Neil Sperry: Radial shake seen in many oaks following freeze

DEAR NEIL: Several arborists have looked at these photos and said this is the result of the February 2021 freeze. They have advised me to let nature take its course. Do you have any additional suggestions?. This is called radial shake, and we have seen much more of it than...
HOME & GARDEN

Community Policy