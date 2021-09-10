Editor's Note: House ideas in an unlikely place

It must have been on about turn two of the giant, spiraling metal slide that spills out thrill-seeking visitors just next to the receptionist desk at White Castle’s new headquarters, that I began to appreciate the breadth and depth of the evolutionary marketing and promotional efforts of the company, which is celebrating 100 years in business this year. Just minutes before I took the plunge, during an interview with Jamie Richardson, vice president of marketing and public relations, Richardson shared with me the mission of White Castle: “To create memorable moments.” I was proud to have been a human slider and a microscopic part of the company’s carefully curated image. I, and likely thousands of other visitors to the company’s home office, have been the recipient of one of those memorable moments by corkscrewing down the slide...and I loved it.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO