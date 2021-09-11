CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young Thrown Out For Interference in WWE SmackDown

Cover picture for the articleWWE SmackDown had a surprise visitor for the fans in Madison Square Garden, and it wasn't someone Knicks fans were particularly thrilled to see. Trae Young was welcomed by echoing boos on Friday night when Sami Zayn, sporting a Kevin Knox jersey, teased a special guest ahead of a 10-man tag team match.

