Atlanta United 3-0 Orlando City SC: Rate and React

Them Five Stripes! Atlanta United just feasted on F.C. Cincinnati 4-0 and shot straight up the Eastern Conference standings to above the playoff line. They firmly hold their playoff future in their hands because their next few games are against opponents sitting all around them in the standings. Josef walked away with a brace, Araujo scored his first absolute BANGER-SOLO-HOLLYWOOD goal of the week contender, and Barco scored the first direct free kick for Atlanta since 2018...and he continued to prove why he’s probably going to be reigniting European interest soon. Plus, Alan “Freaking” Franco, a center back, set a club record by notching 3 assists! It wasn’t a perfect performance by any means, but y’all, Atlanta United is officially fun again.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO