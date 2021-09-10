CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) Inc on Friday flagged a delay to its first commercial research mission with the Italian Air Force to mid-October due to a potential manufacturing defect. The company also attributed the delay in the mission, named "Unity 23", to the pending resolution of a probe...

www.investing.com

