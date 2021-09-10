CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Semiconductor Stocks Under $10 to Scoop Up Now

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause semiconductors are the backbone of gadgets needed to utilize advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), the industry is seeing surging demand. Furthermore, substantial government and private investments to address a global semiconductor supply shortage should drive the industry’s growth. So, we think it could be wise to bet on low-priced semiconductor stocks ASE Technology (ASX) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM). They are both well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Read on.The increasing dependency on advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G wireless solutions, has caused sustained demand for semiconductors. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the worldwide sales of semiconductors increased 29.2% year-over-year to $44.5 billion in June 2021. Also, substantial government and private investments to tackle the global chip shortage should help the industry meet the surging demand, which is primarily coming from the consumer electronics and electric vehicles industries.

www.investing.com

The Motley Fool

3 Elite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Consolidated Edison is approaching a crowing achievement. American Water Works proves that slow and steady can be richly rewarding. Dividend investors can often get caught up focusing too much attention on a stock's yield. Instead, the better approach is to concentrate on dividend growth. That's because dividend growers have delivered the best long-term performance.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Pinterest can overcome struggles because of the digital transformation occurring in advertising. Latch isn't anywhere near as expensive or unprofitable as it looks. If you have $5,000 to invest, you're doing better than most. According to a recent survey from personal finance website The Balance, half of Americans have less than $250 left over at the end of the month. This means amassing five grand is a challenge for most.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Hot Growth Stock Is Soaring Right Now

The company is securing partners to join its marketplace. This rapidly growing company is also winning in the battle for workers. The company's success is no secret to the market, which has responded by bidding up the stock price. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock has been on fire lately. It's up 32%...
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Pandemic

Don’t let anybody tell you that the stock market is on the verge of a nasty decline. I don’t remember the last time so many pundits were pounding the table on a pullback. It’s been around a year and a half since we suffered an official 10% correction. Nobody knows when the next one will arrive, but at this juncture, it seems like everybody is either bearish or proceeding with cautious optimism after one of the best first halves to a year in quite a while.
STOCKS
Person
Sia
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

Short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for long-term investors. Coupa Software has built a strong moat around its business. This stock has the potential to grow tenfold in the next decade for two key reasons. Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields Over 4%

Dividend stocks are an important part of every portfolio. Those dividend payments provide a regular income that can be spent, or re-invested. Ideally, you gain through the growing value of the stock as well. Typically, companies that pay dividends to their shareholders tend to be very stable. They are less...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Hot Penny Stocks To Buy On Robinhood For Under $1 Right Now

Robinhood Penny Stocks That Cost Less Than The Dollar Menu Milkshake. There’s no denying that platforms like Robinhood and Webull have helped give easy access to new retail traders. That’s especially true when you see all of the penny stocks breaking out, thanks to retail momentum. Despite some of the shortcomings of these mobile-first platforms, the quick ability to place trades has remained an attraction. There’s one problem, however. Some stocks aren’t able to be traded on Robinhood or Webull. Generally speaking, access to OTC penny stocks is restricted. That means the vast majority of penny stocks under $1 are also not within reach.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

New Residential is now a top mortgage originator. The market still values New Residential as just a mortgage REIT. Investors might benefit from the company's efforts to unlock currently hidden value. Finding value when the stock market is setting new records tends to be difficult. Investors have to be careful...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock rose 10.64% to $6.13 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is 173.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Top Growth Stock Can Triple Once Again

Ambarella shares have taken off in the past year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results on the back of huge demand for its computer vision chips. Ambarella's guidance indicates that the company is about to step on the gas, which isn't surprising as more cameras per vehicle and new generations of security cameras are rapidly boosting its market.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Medical Equipment Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

The medical equipment industry was hit hard when the treatment of COVID-19 cases became a priority for hospitals last year. However, the industry is mounting a solid recovery this year, with patients rescheduling their medical procedures. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on quality medical equipment stocks Conformis (CFMS), Harvard Bioscience (HBIO), and Accuray (ARAY), which are currently trading at affordable prices. Read on.
MARKETS
investing.com

2 Commercial Vehicle Stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

Despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, the integration of technologies and growing demand from the infrastructure, construction, and mining industries should drive the commercial vehicles industry’s growth. Commercial vehicle manufacturers Volvo (VLVLY) and Hino Motors (HINOY) are well-positioned to cash in on the industry tailwinds. In contrast, their weak financials could lead Proterra (PTRA) and Workhorse Group (WKHS) to a downturn in the near term. So, let’s examine all four names.Rebounding demand from the resumption of infrastructure, construction, and mining activities has propelled commercial vehicle sales this year. Although major automakers have announced production cuts for the rest of the year owing to the global semiconductor chip shortage, increasing capital investments in the semiconductor industry and rising vehicle prices should buoy the industry.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

3 of the Most-Shorted Stocks That Have Great Price Charts

The bulls are acting a bit more reactively this week, as they embrace spooky seasonal tendencies in the broader market. Today, let’s explore three of the market’s most-shorted stocks. Each of these are already sporting larger corrections and bottoming patterns, which insist that the bears are overstaying their welcome. It’s...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

11 Telemedicine Stocks to Buy Now

COVID has been a huge setback and nuisance. But it has also produced many opportunities. Its unique barriers have driven up telemedicine stocks and telehealth. And telemedicine stocks are still great investments. Even after COVID fades away. Telemedicine was around years before COVID hit. But COVID sped up appreciation of...
MARKETS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 You Need to Know About

3 Penny Stocks to Add to Your September Watchlist Right Now. With the market hitting a small slump today, there are still plenty of penny stocks that are showing potential. To understand why the broader stock market is down, we have to take a look at the industry wholly. It seems as though there is a lot of fear surrounding both penny stocks and blue chips. And when there is fear in the market, we often will see large fluctuating shifts.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Buy-Rated Fintech Stocks to Buy This Month

As more innovative solutions come into play in the financial space, the fintech market could grow exponentially in upcoming months thanks to the increasing preference for digital transactions. So, it could be wise to invest in quality fintech stocks Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and QIWI (QIWI), that are rated a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.Even though concerns related to data security have been dampening the fintech industry’s near-term growth prospects, the industry holds immense upside potential in the long run due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Investors’ optimism in fintech stocks is evident from the Global X FinTech ETF’s (FINX) 5.5% gain over the past month compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 0.6% loss.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Sinks as Materials, Tech Weigh

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Friday, led by material stocks following a slide in commodities while tech stocks were hurt by a climb in Treasury yields. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, or 201 points, the Nasdaq slumped 1%. Materials stocks continued to...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Technology sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.48%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.91%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.91%.
STOCKS

