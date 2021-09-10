CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Shake Shack vs. Papa John's: Which Restaurant Stock is a Better Buy?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants are focusing increasingly on digitizing their operations and offering contactless delivery services to meet the challenges of rising COVID-19 cases. Also, booster vaccine shots and rising consumer spending are among the factors that should help Papa John's (PZZA) and Shake Shack (SHAK) endure. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in Louisville, Ky., and New York City’s Shake Shack Inc . (NYSE:SHAK) are well-known restaurant operators. PZZA operates and franchises pizza delivery, dine-in, and carry-out restaurants under Papa John's trademark. As of June 29, 2021, it operated 5,400 Papa John's restaurants. In comparison, SHAK operates as a fast-casual restaurant that offers food and beverages. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shake Shacks.

