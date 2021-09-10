4 ETFs for Socially Responsible Investors to Consider Adding to Their Portfolio

Stocks took a bit of a bearish turn last week, but if history as any guide, that could be a good sign for this week. Most of last week's damage was done during the second half, including Friday afternoon's steady sell-off across the board. It was an ugly finish to the week, but it also sets up the scenario where dip buyers could show up again on Monday after having the weekend to review conditions. With stocks not experiencing a 5% pullback in 10 months, it seems like a solid bet that at least the first part of the coming week features some gains.

