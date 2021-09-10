CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

4 ETFs for Socially Responsible Investors to Consider Adding to Their Portfolio

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith rising awareness about environmental and social issues, sustainability-focused stocks might gain significant investor attention in the upcoming years. So, investors looking to cash in on the growth of the sustainability-focused investing trend in a relatively less risky way could invest in quality ETFs such as the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE), iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD), Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV), and Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG).With growing climate change concerns and the rising need for socially responsible business dealing, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused investing has been gaining traction. According to a Morningstar report, sustainable funds’ total assets rose 19% to nearly $2 trillion in the first quarter, marking the hitting of a record high for the fourth quarter in a row.

