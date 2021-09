That segue is part of every MBA alumni gathering. Looking back, they’ll howl at outlandish antics and cringe at uncomfortable lessons. All the while, they’ll marvel at the discoveries and achievements that transformed them. At IMD Business School, the Class of 2021 is busy making these memories today. Starting last fall, the class has bonded over breathtaking mountain treks as much as grueling academic demands. In the process, the “Magic 100” has built more than a cache of stories for cocktail hours. They have bonded for life: strangers who became partners and guests who became family.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO