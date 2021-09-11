International Observatories Assemble To Solve “Energy Crisis” on Jupiter

This weekend is your next chance to catch the rare full blue moon before it again becomes "just a memory" until 2024. A blue moon is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons, rather than the usual three, according to Sky & Telescope magazine. The sky phenomenon has been a cultural muse for music, art and language, such as hit songs "When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again" and "Blue Moon," recorded by multiple artists including Elvis Presley, and the saying "once in a blue moon," which describes a rare event.

ASTRONOMY ・ 28 DAYS AGO