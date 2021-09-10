Avoid These 2 Stocks That Were Earnings Losers
Given the rising concerns over the Delta variant's impact on the economic recovery, many investors expect the stock market to remain under pressure in the near term. Amid this environment, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Fastly Inc . (NYSE:FSLY) seem extremely risky bets now, given their weak earnings and sky-high valuations.This week, all three major indices are headed for losses as investors remain concerned over the Delta variant's effect on economic recovery. Adding to the worries is the possibility that the Fed will tighten its accommodative policy, which has kept the rates low and aided the economic recovery.
