Texarkana Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Bowie County Warrant
A 32-year-old Texarkana man was jailed in Hopkins County on a Bowie County warrant, according to arrest and jail reports. Cumby Police Lt. Paul Robertson conducted a traffic stop on an eastbound Volkswagen Passat at 2 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021, on the south Interstate 30 service road. A records check by dispatch using driver Brian Jesse Minniefield’s ID information revealed a Bowie County warrant for the 32-year-old Texarkana, Texas man’s arrest, Cumby Police Officer Christopher K. Hall noted in arrest reports.www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 2