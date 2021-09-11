Texarkana Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Bowie County Warrant

Hopkins County is holding a hay bale contest this Fall, to recognize the importance of hay on the economy of Hopkins County. There’s plenty of time to plan your design; judging will be held on October 22 and winners will be announced at the Civic Center on October 23. The contest is fun and open to everyone, from individuals and families to churches, businesses and youth organizations, etc. There is no entry fee and you may win a nice prize! Below are the purpose and rules of the event.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO