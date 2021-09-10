CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Parul Vashist, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

By Jeff Schmitt
Poets and Quants
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A curious fashion-tech extrovert and a fitness junkie who thrives on being a part of disruptive initiatives.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love traveling and always wanted a job that can take me places (quite literally). My previous organization, Myntra (largest fashion e-commerce in the country, owned by Walmart), offered the dream role that took me to Europe, East Asia, and UAE during Spring-Summer and Autumn-Winter collection launches! I traveled to more than 15 countries and got a chance to experience the best of the cultures (and cafes).

Poets and Quants

Meet The MBA Class Of 2021: Marly Levene, IMD Business School

“Thorough and inquisitive Canadian who loves animals, outdoor activities, travel, and great cheese!”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I started horseback riding when I was 7 years old and then competed for nearly 20 years in showjumping. Also, I’ve never had a cup of coffee in my life!. Undergraduate School and...
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Meet The MBA Class of 2022: Omar Kazem, Alliance Manchester

Undergraduate School and Major: BSc. Electrical Engineering (Telecommunications and Electronics), Alexandria University. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Project Leader at Continental. Aside from your classmates, what was the key part of Alliance Manchester’s MBA programming that led you to choose this business school? Why was it so important to...
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Charu Goyal, Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

“Organized, straight forward and empathetic person with big aspirations who leads initiatives and drives them with teamwork.”. I am a clean freak; love cooking & am very organized. People around me call me Monica from the sitcom FRIENDS because of all these traits. Undergraduate School and Major: Indira Gandhi Institute...
EDUCATION
odi.org

Can we better manage donor institutions for tackling global challenges?

Aid planners and observers deride departmental silos in donor bureaucracies as hopelessly out of fashion, ill-suited to multi-sectoral global challenges like a changing climate or a pandemic-induced recession. Nevertheless, Development Assistance Committee (DAC) governments continue to consolidate bureaucratic power for global development within their foreign affairs departments, in many cases sidelining more robust engagements by line ministries.
SOCIETY
Poets and Quants

If It’s The Financial Times MiM Ranking, It’s St. Gallen Again

When it comes to master’s in management programs, the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland must have the secret formula for staying on top. For the 11th year in a row, this small university in a sleepy town of just 80,000 that is barely known outside the German-speaking world wins top honors for its MiM program in the Financial Times‘ 2021 ranking.
EDUCATION
Boston University

Meet the Class of 2025: Angela Tsai

Sargent student’s passion for equity paved her way to BU. Wondering what the BU Class of 2025 looks like? For starters, the 4,023 entering freshmen are members of one of the largest classes in recent history. They hail from 48 states (sorry, South Dakota and Wyoming) and 73 countries and regions (23 percent of this year’s freshmen are international students). The class is 56 percent female and 44 percent male, 17.7 percent are first-gen students, and 15.2 percent are from underrepresented groups. They boast an average GPA of 3.9 and nearly half (43.5 percent) were admitted Early Decision.
BOSTON, MA
Poets and Quants

Mr. Indonesian Salesperson

I have 4+ years of experience in sales and account management and my most recent job is at the first Unicorn startup in the country. I am an aspiring entrepreneur, particularly in the SMEs industry. Currently, I have 2 SMEs under my belt and am interested in starting an incubator company for Indonesian SMEs.
ECONOMY
Poets and Quants

Ms. EV Evangelist

I have been an experimenter in my career: started in advertising as a strategist and worked on a global campaign for F500 clients, followed by a Masters in Innovation. Then I went on to join a traditional OEM in Italy and worked for 4 years where I led their transition to EV. I currently lead a new product plan for the largest EV unicorn in India.
ENGINEERING
Poets and Quants

This MBA Program Just Announced 100% Employment For The Class Of 2021

For the first time in the last five years, the Broad College’s full-time MBA reached a 100% employment rate — every student in the Class of 2021 secured a job before or upon graduation. “There are many reasons for prospective students and professionals to choose Broad — our expansive alumni...
COLLEGES
Sourcing Journal

Why WTS Works with TENCEL™ to Create Quality Clothing

For fashion to break out of its disposability rut, it needs to focus on quality. And quality begins with using materials that can last. A key tactic to reduce a garment’s impact is to get more use out of it. Being able to wash and wear something 40 times instead of five times makes a huge difference in the overall calculation of its environmental cost, explained World Textile Sourcing (WTS) CEO Luis Antonio Aspillaga during a recent discussion with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “Sustainability works when the garment has a longer life,” Aspillaga noted. Circularity is catching on as...
APPAREL
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
newschain

Christmas dinners ‘could be cancelled’ thanks to CO2 shortage

Christmas dinners could be “cancelled” due to the shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), the owner of the UK’s biggest poultry supplier has said. A sharp rise in gas prices has meant two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire – which produce CO2 as a by-product – have shut, cutting supply to the food industry.
BUSINESS
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
WORLD
money.com

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing. In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm...
HEALTH
coinspeaker.com

Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
ECONOMY

