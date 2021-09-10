Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Parul Vashist, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

For fashion to break out of its disposability rut, it needs to focus on quality. And quality begins with using materials that can last. A key tactic to reduce a garment’s impact is to get more use out of it. Being able to wash and wear something 40 times instead of five times makes a huge difference in the overall calculation of its environmental cost, explained World Textile Sourcing (WTS) CEO Luis Antonio Aspillaga during a recent discussion with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “Sustainability works when the garment has a longer life,” Aspillaga noted. Circularity is catching on as...

