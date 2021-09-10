Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Parul Vashist, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
“A curious fashion-tech extrovert and a fitness junkie who thrives on being a part of disruptive initiatives.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love traveling and always wanted a job that can take me places (quite literally). My previous organization, Myntra (largest fashion e-commerce in the country, owned by Walmart), offered the dream role that took me to Europe, East Asia, and UAE during Spring-Summer and Autumn-Winter collection launches! I traveled to more than 15 countries and got a chance to experience the best of the cultures (and cafes).poetsandquants.com
