CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Seems Happy About Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Break-Up, But How Does Kourtney Kardashian Feel?

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The initial news of Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s relationship created quite a stir, due to their nearly 20-year age difference. It has since run its course, to the apparent delight of Hamlin’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. But, is Kourtney Kardashian, Disick’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his three kids, happy about the breakup, too?

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 7

Truth Sets U Free
5d ago

Who gives a $hit about Kourtney!! That's Lisa's daughter, she should be happy!! Not many moms would want their 20 year old daughter with a 38 year old man with 3 kids!!!

Reply
3
Related
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick and Girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin Make Relationship Moves and Get a Dog Together

Woof, woof! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin seemingly got a dog together, over ten months after they sparked romance rumors for the first time. “Our crazy [little] baby. Miss [you],” the 20-year-old captioned a cute video of the playful grey puppy being held by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, while they laid on a couch. It appears the video was from another time, as the model claimed that she missed the dog — and the happy couple is currently enjoying a lakeside vacation in an undisclosed area.
PETS
musictimes.com

Travis Barker Using Kourtney Kardashian For Money? Scott Disick Thinks So!

Is Travis Barker using Kourtney Kardashian for money?. Scott Disick reportedly thinks so, according to an insider who spoke to Heat World. The "Flip It Like Disick" star reportedly sees all the red flags regarding the drummer's relationship with Scott's ex. In fact, Scott reportedly doesn't understand why Kourtney isn't.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

This Is How Far Scott Disick Really Got In School

Scott Disick is primarily known for being an extended member of the Kardashian family, even though he and Kourtney Kardashian never officially tied the knot. However, they do share three children between them (Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and 6-year-old Reign). Scott is also so close to the rest of the family that even Kris Jenner has mentioned just how important he is to everyone.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo Instagram
AOL Corp

OMG! Tori Spelling Fans Say She’s Twinning With Khloe Kardashian

When Tori Spelling stepped out in a denim jumpsuit and glam makeup look, fans couldn’t help but notice a certain resemblance to Khloé Kardashian. Spelling, 48, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing the ensemble while lunching with a friend on Thursday, September 3, along with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Kim Kardashian reveals how she feels about sister Kourtney, Travis Barker's relationship and PDA

Kim Kardashian is telling the world how she really feels about her sister Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker. The KKW Beauty founder appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday and dished about the family's new TV series, what it's like to have the summer off from filming since ending "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and her big sister's public displays of affection with Barker.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

For the fun outing, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opts to don a fitted denim jumpsuit as she completes her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian divides fans after dyeing daughter Penelope's hair red

Kourtney Kardashian has given her daughter Penelope, nine, a dramatic makeover – and proudly showed it off on Instagram, on Thursday. The mother-of-three shared a picture of her daughter stood in her living room whilst showcasing her new rockstar hair and wearing a Demon Slayer oversized T-shirt. WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whdh.com

Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner confirmed Tuesday that she is having her second child with rapper Travis Scott, following speculation that she is pregnant. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul revealed the news by posting a video to her verified Instagram account, where she shared footage from the early stages of her pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian, Not Good Enough To Get Invited To The Met

The Met Gala was last night and everyone looked amazing. However, some were not invited because they were not A-list enough. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, was one of those people. Khloe Kardashian didn’t get invited to The Met. Year after year Kardashian family members have...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy