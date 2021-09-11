Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Also Planned For PS5 In 2021
There are probably a lot of things that you expected to see from the Vampire: The Masquerade series, but a battle royale shooter probably was not one of them. However, Sharkmob’s Bloodhunt is going to be just that, where you choose one of several clans of vampires in a blood-soaked battle to the death. The game just hit early access on the PC via Steam, but the bloodlust won’t stop there as it plans to come to consoles at some point this year as well.gamingbolt.com
