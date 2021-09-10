CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of nursing homes went months without full inspections

By JOHN FINNERTY
New Castle News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew federal data show that hundreds of Pennsylvania nursing homes had been operating for more than 16 months without full in-person inspections as the state shifted focus to infection control inspections throughout the COVID pandemic. The report found that 344 of Pennsylvania’s 687 nursing homes hadn’t undergone a full inspection...

www.ncnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ellsworth American

Officials blindsided by nursing home closure

STONINGTON — There were few answers but lots of criticism when Island Nursing Home (INH) Board President Ronda Dodge attended the Stonington Select Board’s meeting Monday to discuss the home’s impending closure. INH is an independent nonprofit organization that opened in 1983. Island Nursing Home Executive Director Matthew Trombley announced...
STONINGTON, ME
wmay.com

Hearing delves into what went wrong in Illinois nursing homes during pandemic

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Public Health was in the hot seat Wednesday during a House committee hearing on nursing home reform. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities house a small part of the U.S. population, but are estimated to account for about 3 in 10 deaths from COVID-19. IDPH reported 46% of all deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois occurred in long-term care facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Nursing home vaccination issues for Idaho

A mid-August directive from the White House ruled that nursing homes must require staff members to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or lose their Medicaid and Medicare funding. In Idaho, only 57.8% of nursing home health care staff were vaccinated during the week ending on Aug. 22, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ...
IDAHO STATE
click orlando

AARP Report: Hundreds die in Florida nursing homes in August

During a four-week period in August, 237 Florida nursing home residents died of COVID-19, according to a new report released by the senior advocacy group AARP. It made Florida tied for the highest death rate in the nation, during that period. The report only focuses on licensed nursing homes. Nursing...
FLORIDA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa hospitals, nursing homes report widespread nursing shortage

The Iowa Restaurant Association says an influx of working moms could help restaurants recover. The governor of Texas is defending a new state law banning most abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy. Willie Ray's Q Shack providing meals in Louisiana. Updated: 3 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley posted on Facebook...
IOWA STATE
Times West Virginian

Feds: Inspection backlog at nursing facilities continues to grow

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal report analyzing the dearth of thorough oversight at nursing homes nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic found the list of facilities that have operated for more than a year without a recertification inspection continues to grow. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector...
HEALTH SERVICES
skillednursingnews.com

More Than 16,000 COVID-19 Deaths Went Unreported in Nursing Homes

Upwards of 68,000 COVID-19 cases and 16,000 deaths were not reported to the federal National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) during the first few months of the pandemic, a JAMA Network study found, as reporting such numbers was optional up until the end of May. Reporting was mandated on May 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ellsworth American

Nursing homes in crisis

In 2019, Bar Harbor’s only nursing and care facility, Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center, closed its doors leaving 53 residents and 58 employees to seek new places to live and work. At that time, recruitment and retention were cited as issues as was the increase to minimum wage, which was set to rise from $11 to $12 an hour that year. Sonogee’s owner, North Country Associates, said at the time of closing that it also had difficulty meeting an adequate daily occupancy and blamed a program at neighboring Mount Desert Island Hospital for syphoning off would-be patients – something a hospital spokesperson denied.
DEER ISLE, ME
urbanmatter.com

10 Things To Look For In A Nursing Home

Having to choose a nursing home for yourself or a loved one is not an easy task. There can be a lot of guilt associated with the decision to place a loved one in an assisted-care facility. Be sure that you completely understand that sometimes this is the best decision you can make to give that loved one the care they deserve later in life.
PHOENIX, IL
New Castle News

County won't require workers to wear masks

There are new rules to be followed for Lawrence County government employees who exhibit signs of COVID. But despite President Joe Biden’s new mandate — that businesses with more than 100 or more workers must be fully vaccinated — the county won’t be requiring its workers to get the vaccine.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
New Castle News

County sees two more COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 14 . U.S. State County New cases 3,732 18 Total cases 1,354,451 8,976 New deaths 83 2 Total deaths 28,651 234. Two more Lawrence County residents died of COVID-19, state health officials said Tuesday. The county’s death total is now at 234. There have been...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Urban Milwaukee

Nursing Home Workers Resist Vaccines

Hannah Miller, a nursing student and employee of a long-term care facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 — and not voluntarily. “(The vaccine) hasn’t been out long enough to know what long term effects are,” Miller told Wisconsin Watch. “We...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

