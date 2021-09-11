CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What’s New at Disney Springs: A (Kind Of) Spicy Cupcake, Fall Decorations, and MORE!

By Jenna Saxton
disneyfoodblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, DFB friends! We’re here with another What’s New at Disney Springs!. We’ve been eating our way through the fall season at Disney World and bringing you a look at all the happenings in the parks and resorts. And, today we’ve got plenty of food, merchandise, and FALL updates to share with you that you WON’T need a park ticket for to see yourself! So, what are you waiting for? Let’s jump right on in!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
allears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Cupcake#Dfb#Dole#Marketplace Snacks#Amorette S Patisserie#World Of Disney#Magic#Hollywood Studios
Inside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: The Disney World Hotel Secret That Could Save You Hundreds

Disney has some of the most beautiful hotels in the world. From the classic Polynesian Village Resort, to the newer Riviera Resort, to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, there are TONS of hotels that Disney Vacation Club members have to choose from. But what if...
TRAVEL
Only In Iowa

Travel Back To The ’80s At Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade, A Party-Themed Adult Arcade In Iowa

Located in Oskaloosa’s Penn Central Mall, Gen X’ers can stroll down memory lane at Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade. Walking through the shopping venue itself and then enjoying pizza at the arcade, you might feel like you’re in a scene straight out of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Playing some Frogger, Asteroids, or Pacman […] The post Travel Back To The ’80s At Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade, A Party-Themed Adult Arcade In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Fall Drinks You Can Get at Joffrey’s in Disney World Right Now

Joffrey’s Coffee is located throughout Disney World, from Disney Parks to Disney Springs, and it’s one of our favorite places to get some much-needed caffeine. Joffrey’s serves some of our favorite coffee drinks (don’t tell Starbucks!) and even a delicious quick breakfast, and they recently released their Fall Disney Coffee Blends. This month Joffrey’s is serving up seasonal fall coffees throughout Disney World and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Want to know where to get some new fall coffee?
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

Would You Give Up Bathrooms to Stay At Winnie the Pooh’s House?

We’re still hung up on the idea of staying in a Disney-themed house. And now we’ve found one that’s perfect for fans of Winnie the Pooh! Don’t worry, there are no Heffalumps or Woozles at this quaint house. There’s a Winnie the Pooh-themed treehouse that’s available on Airbnb!. This treehouse...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Disney World Without a Park Ticket!

The arrival of fall means a lot of things, like changing leaves and cooler temperatures as well as the start of Halloween Time and after-hours events in Disney World like Disney After Hours Boo Bash. If you’re a fan of German-inspired cuisine, the arrival of fall also means that it’s...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

The PRICES for Disney World’s Steakhouse 71 Might Surprise You!

Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy a 50th Anniversary meal in Walt Disney World?. Great news! A brand-new restaurant is opening on October 1st at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — Steakhouse 71. The new spot offers a fresh look to the location formerly home to The Wave, and the menu is filled with what are sure to be some delicious options. And now, we’ve got the restaurant’s pricing!
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Halloween Soap and 3 Hocus Pocus Cupcakes!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World has plenty of fun hotels to choose from for your vacation. From the rustic vibes at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge to the modern decor at Disney’s Contemporary Resort,...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/4/21 (New 50th Anniversary Gondolas, Lightning Lane Signage Pops Up at Multiple Hollywood Studios Attractions, New 50th Celebration Buses Take a Trip, and More)

Hello everybody! I hope you’re ready to join us on another adventure as we discover just what waits in store for us today at Walt Disney World. Today we took a walk around the many lands of Magic Kingdom and traveled through the star studded streets of Hollywood Studios. We definitely found some surprises, so let’s jump in!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Tokyo DisneySea 9/4/21 (20th Anniversary Celebration Begins, Park-Wide Decor Installed, New Themed Vending Machine, & More)

September 4th, 2001 was the day the themed entertainment industry changed forever, when Tokyo DisneySea opened to the public for the first time. Now twenty years later, we were present for the kickoff of the park’s “Time to Shine!” 20th Anniversary celebration! Without further ado, let’s take set sail once again across the park and check out the latest news.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Everything We Know About Disney’s Magical Express (and What Will Replace It)

Many Disney World guests were shocked when Disney announced that it would be discontinuing its Magical Express bus service from Orlando International Airport (MCO). Since 2005, Magical Express has allowed Disney World resort guests to hop on a bus for FREE to travel to and from Orlando International Airport and Disney World Resort hotels. The service included picking passengers’ bags up for them on the carousel, meaning the magic would start the moment you stepped onto the bus.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Getting Candy Apples, Cupcakes, and MORE Just Got Easier in the Disney Parks

When you’re visiting the Disney parks, the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps can make a big difference in your trip!. Through these apps, you can see wait times, check out park maps, secure boarding groups for rides, and so much more. One of the best features is the ability to Mobile Order your food, and now, even more locations are getting added to the list!
CELL PHONES
disneyfoodblog.com

Review: Did Disney World Just Create a SPICY Cupcake?!

Recently, we’ve seen a new drink with Tajin introduced at one Disney World spot. We’ve also added a bit of spice to our DOLE whips and even gotten a spicy apple! Today, at the Candy Cauldron in Disney Springs, we found another treat with a bit of spice!. Introducing the...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy