What’s New at Disney Springs: A (Kind Of) Spicy Cupcake, Fall Decorations, and MORE!
Welcome back, DFB friends! We’re here with another What’s New at Disney Springs!. We’ve been eating our way through the fall season at Disney World and bringing you a look at all the happenings in the parks and resorts. And, today we’ve got plenty of food, merchandise, and FALL updates to share with you that you WON’T need a park ticket for to see yourself! So, what are you waiting for? Let’s jump right on in!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0