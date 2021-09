BURLINGTON, Vt. — Not a day goes by that Marina Kovalcin doesn't think of her dad, but the loss hits especially hard on the anniversary of his death on Sept. 11, 2001. David Kovalcin, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was one of the 2,977 people who died in the attacks of Sept. 11. He left behind his wife and two daughters, Marina and older sister Becca.