PHOTOS: Where to Go for Frightful Sights in Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort

By Madison Owens
disneyfoodblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is HERE and Disneyland is joining in on the fall festivities!. Recently, the first night of Oogie Boogie Bash took place at Disney California Adventure Park, and we were there to check out all the tricks and treats! During the party, you’ll find themed snacks, treat trails, the Frightfully Fun Parade, and exciting character sightings. Something returning to the celebration this year is the spooky Villains Grove — and we have a first look at what you can expect on your journey through the frightful forest!

#Sightings#Home Of The Wisps#The Villains Grove#Halloweentime#Dfb
