BRATTLEBORO - Registration is now open for the Connecticut River Conservancy’s 25th annual Source to Sea cleanup, from Friday, September 24, to Sunday, September 26. The annual Source to Sea cleanup is a river cleanup, CRC-coordinated in all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin, one of the largest in the country. For the last 25 years, CRC has coordinated this annual event by organizing volunteers and equipping them with the tools needed to get the job done. The new streamlined registration process will allow anyone to report a site in need of trash removal, start their own cleanup group, or find a local volunteer group to join.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO