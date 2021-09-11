Terrell Lewis could bolster Rams pass rush if knee holds up

The Chicago Bears are only one week into the 2021 NFL season, yet drama has ensued all around. The main drama is centered around the quarterback position and head coach Matt Nagy. We saw just how inept the play-calling was last week versus the Los Angeles Rams. It was great to see the team move the ball up and down the field, but when you only throw five to eight-yard passes, the points never seem to add up.

