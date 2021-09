BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Friday evening, according to officials. It happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Friday on Clifton Place near Nostrand and Macy avenues, police said. When officers arrived, the found a 23-year-old who had been shot in the chest and a 42-year-old man shot in the buttocks.