🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian at Russell

After playing a role on last year’s state tournament team, Foulk has transitioned into the Knights primary serve-receive player. In her first season at libero, Foulk has averaged three digs per set and has 11 aces for 8-1 Union, including a 5-0 mark at the North Tama Tournament over the weekend. “She has helped us get off to a great start,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. “She has been an extremely hard worker and a leader at practice.” A three-year letterwinner in volleyball, Foulk is also a member of the National Honor Society.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO