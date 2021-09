Homecoming week at Fort Hays State University is planned for Monday, Sept. 27, through Saturday, Oct. 2. With the imminent changing of seasons comes some of Fort Hays State’s favorite autumn activities. The fall semester is well on its way, football games are back in full swing, and FHSU’s 101st Homecoming is right around the corner. After cancelling most Homecoming events in 2020 and pivoting others to virtual platforms, the university is excited to announce that Homecoming 2021 events will all be held in-person.

