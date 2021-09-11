CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

U.S. Department of Education launches civil rights investigation of Florida ban on school mask mandates

By Justin Schecker
wfla.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA (WFLA) – The U.S. Department of Education has notified Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran that its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into whether the statewide ban on school mask mandates discriminates against students with disabilities who are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. On Aug. 30, the OCR launched investigations in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, but not Florida because the state rules prohibiting universal masking in schools weren’t being enforced because of a court order.

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Tennessee State
Tampa, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Health
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
Person
Ron Desantis

Comments / 0

Community Policy