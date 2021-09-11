U.S. Department of Education launches civil rights investigation of Florida ban on school mask mandates

TAMPA (WFLA) – The U.S. Department of Education has notified Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran that its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into whether the statewide ban on school mask mandates discriminates against students with disabilities who are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. On Aug. 30, the OCR launched investigations in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, but not Florida because the state rules prohibiting universal masking in schools weren’t being enforced because of a court order.