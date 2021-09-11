Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cache...northeastern Box Elder and northwestern Rich Counties through 815 PM MDT At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Smithfield, or 11 miles northeast of Logan, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Logan, Cache, Smithfield, Hyrum, Wellsville, Lewiston, Clarkston, Garden City, Trenton, Plymouth, Bear Lake, Garden, Utah State University, Benson, Peter, Riverside, North Logan, Providence, Nibley and Hyde Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 383 and 395. Interstate 84 between mile markers 33 and 34. US Route 89 between mile markers 459 and 502. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 114. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH