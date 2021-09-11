Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Weber...southeastern Cache...southern Rich...northeastern Morgan and western Uinta Counties through 815 PM MDT At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of North Ogden, or 20 miles east of Ogden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woodruff and Causey Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH