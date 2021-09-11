Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the last couple of days will cause the Withlacoochee River at Dunnellon to rise above flood stage over the weekend. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon. * From late Saturday night until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 28.8 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning and continue rising to 29.0 feet early Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Docks and boat ramps flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.0 feet on 10/02/1979. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Withlacoochee US 41 Dunnello 29.0 28.8 Fri 8 pm 28.9 29.0 29.0 28.9 28.8