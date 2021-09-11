CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stationary Peaceful Protest: Xhosa Cole Interviewed

The Quietus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of his appearance at Flatpack Festival, where he is rescoring Sidewalk Stories, award winning musician Xhosa Cole talks to Fergal Kinney about Handsworth, BLM and British jazz. In his 1986 documentary film Handsworth Songs, the director John Akomfrah uses the West Midlands suburb as a lens through which to...

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

The Quietus

Rockfort! French Music For September Reviewed By David McKenna

In his latest look at French releases, David McKenna surveys the effervescent rap scene and reviews a terror-stricken but cathartic album by Rien Virgule, Stranded Horse’s kora-laced folk and a couple of tasty tapes. Home page photo: Ateyaba. As with the umbrella term ‘rap’ in the UK, French rap now...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Technology Rewires Your Brain: Lee Gamble Interviewed

Adam Quarshie catches up with Lee Gamble to discuss Flush Real Pharynx, a complex and multifaceted series of albums tracing a period of both inner and outer turmoil. A couple of days before I’m due to interview Lee Gamble, I stumble across a short documentary about Birmingham on Youtube, which, for some inexplicable reason, is narrated by Telly Savalas, star of the American cop series Kojak. Made in 1981, Telly Savalas Looks At Birmingham features the smooth-talking actor enthusing about the city’s architecture, roads and train stations, painting the Midlands city as the epitome of futuristic urbanism. “I found the city exciting. The modern buildings reflect its position as the nation’s industrial powerhouse. You feel as if you’ve been projected into the 21st century”, says Savalas. I ask Gamble, a Birmingham native, if any of that description of his hometown resonates with him. It turns out he ask a slightly different take on the city. “Birmingham is a hyper-consumerist city", he says. “It's a really working class city. It's perfect to sell consumer stuff to people who have to work all the time”.
TECHNOLOGY
The Quietus

London Under London: Searching For London’s Lost Rivers With Tom Chivers

Adam Zamecnik interviews Tom Chivers, author of London Clay, about his bold and deeply personal exploration of London’s lost rivers, edgelands, and liminal spaces. Born and raised south of the Thames, London’s rivers and lost waterways have remained embedded in Tom Chivers’ memories since his childhood. Describing London as a “liquid city”, Chivers’ book jumps from sinkholes and ancient Roman ruins in Aldgate to forgotten graves which have been eroded by the many forgotten waterways brooding underneath the streets.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Quietus

Massive Attack Cancel Gig To Protest Weapons Fair

The concert, due to take place at ACC Liverpool, will no longer go ahead due to an electronic arms fair taking place at the same venue. Massive Attack have pulled a gig in Liverpool to protest an electronic arms fair that is being held at the venue at which the concert was due to take place.
PROTESTS
weallwantsomeone.org

An Interview with Silverbacks

Dublin-based band Silverbacks have been around for a few years, emerging as the project of brothers Daniel and Kilian O’Kelly. They have really come into their own over the past few years, which has led to their debut album Fad, which was released on July 17th via Central Tones Records.
ROCK MUSIC
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Andrew Wanted To Be King, Plotted To Push Prince Charles Out?

British royal family news shows that right now Prince Andrew is up to his ears in controversy and scandal after being named in a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. According to one royal watcher, egregious behavior is in “Randy Andy’s” playbook. Nigel Cawthorne told Sky News, “Well, certainly the Queen is sticking by him, she insists that he is kept on as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, although many senior military people really don’t want that because he can’t appear in public very easily.”
downbeat.com

Herbie’s Chicago Homecoming

As Herbie Hancock demonstrated in his recent return to performance, he is a musician of multitudes. The youthful 81-year-old NEA Jazz Master, UCLA professor, chair of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz and UNESCO Good Will Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue packed both his live-in-person quintet concert at Chicago’s Symphony Center on Sept. 2 (and the Detroit Jazz Festival show the next night, streamed rather than held in public as had been planned) with compositions, improvisations, keyboard investigations, artistic concepts and the leadership style he’s developed in a career spanning at least 60 years. His U.S. tour continues through the month.
CHICAGO, IL
Telegraph

Danish prisoners banned from romantic relationships after teenager fell in love with 'Submarine Killer' Peter Madsen

Prisoners serving life sentences in Denmark will be stopped from entering into new romantic relationships to counter the phenomenon of criminal "groupies". The announcement was made by the justice ministry yesterday/WEDS, after a young woman announced she was conducting a romantic relationship with a man who murdered a young journalist on a submarine.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bigtakeover.com

Interview: The Connells

After releasing their critically acclaimed debut album Darker Days in 1985, Raleigh, North Carolina-based jangle rock band The Connells became mainstays on U.S. college radio stations. They went on to earn international fame with their song “’74-’75” (from their fifth album, 1993’s Ring), which became a surprise hit in several European countries, including topping the charts in Norway and Sweden and reaching the Top 20 in the U.K. Despite that success, the band mostly went on hiatus after releasing their 2001 album Old School Dropouts, only venturing out occasionally in recent years to do shows. This long absence from recording has finally come to an end, however: on September 24, the band will release a new studio album, Steadman’s Wake (via Black Park/Missing Piece Records). Calling from their North Carolina homes, guitarist Mike Connell and singer Doug MacMillan discuss what prompted them to resurrect the band’s recording career – and also delve deep into the band’s history.
ROCK MUSIC
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
ROCK MUSIC
Robb Report

Nazis Stole This Historic Shield From Czechoslovakia. The Philadelphia Museum of Art Is Returning It.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will restitute a 16th-century ceremonial shield that was confiscated by the Nazis during World War II to the Czech Republic. The shield is attributed to Italian Renaissance artist Girolamo di Tommaso da Treviso and depicts a Roman battle scene. It once belonged to Archduke Franz Ferdinand, scholars have recently found, and was later confiscated by the Nazis after the regime annexed Czechoslovakia between 1938 and 1939. The object, dated from 1535, entered the Philadelphia Museum’s collection in 1976, when it was gifted by Carl Otto Kretzschmar von Kienbusch, a New York tobacco industry magnate, who had acquired it in...
MUSEUMS
The Quietus

Lawrence English

An album of deftly designed field recordings from the Amazon proves an awe-inspiring experience for Antonio Poscic. Field recordings have become so ubiquitous that the concept itself reached meme status in recent years. On one hand, sound snippets captured in wild, urban, and domestic environments are no longer exclusive to music that strives to be experimental, but is regularly used in mainstream productions. On the other hand, pure field recordings as in musique concrète are considered derisively démodé, haunted by the naive implication that once you’ve recorded one cicada, you’ve recorded them all. With that in mind, proclaiming Lawrence English’s new album of largely untouched field recordings from the Amazon to be one of the most exciting and powerful pieces of music released this year might sound mad. In reality, it is anything but.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

An Interview with Pianodrome

Meet the mastermind duo that created our 10 sculptures, Tim and Matt of Pianodrome – the Edinburgh based sculpture team!. Tim and Matt of Pianodrome take us through their journey of how they turned hundreds of derelict pianos into the 10 magnificent sculptures displayed on our Trail today!. No advance...
VISUAL ART
The Quietus

Reimagining the Biennial Industry: Momentum in Norway

Will Jennings visits an island art event struggling for context after its curator was sacked - could a place-based approach save it?. Forty minutes on a fjord-side train journey from Oslo is Moss. A modest harbour town which now straddles the mainland and island of Jeløya, with a history of paper and spirit making – both now deserted industries - and home to Momentum Biennial. Organised by Galleri F 15, a contemporary gallery dating from 1966 residing in a grand estate home within carefully managed farming and natural landscapes.
VISUAL ART

