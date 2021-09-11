CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

NASA Awards Launch Services Contract for GOES-U Mission

 7 days ago

NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U (GOES-U) mission. GOES-U will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth’s weather, oceans, and environment, as well as real-time mapping of total lightning activity and improved monitoring of solar activity and space weather.

