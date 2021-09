There’s nothing like starting a brand new college football season, and the Florida Gators enter this one with renewed hope after their national championship dreams were dashed late in the 2020 season with the team faltering massively down the stretch with three straight losses, including a bowl game blowout. With fans returning to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, a new quarterback under center, 75% of its offense gone from last season, a defense that has no choice but to improve and three new assistant coaches on the roster, it’s obvious that Florida has some work to do in order for its 2021 hopes to be fulfilled.

